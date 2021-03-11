Food samples collected from eateries in localities

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 18

Continuing with the drive launched to prevent adulteration in eatables and violation of the Food Safety Act, a team of the Health Department collected samples of food items, including packed products, from a number of eateries, dairies and provisional stores at localities falling in Ludhiana district today.

The Ludhiana District Health Officer, Dr Rajesh Garg, led the team that examined various aspects of food safety, including cleanliness, prevention of spread of diseases and quality of eatables sold at establishments in Gill, Sarinh, Dehlon, Malaudh and Lehra village. Premises and infrastructure of a flour mill was also inspected for issuance of a mandatory license by the team.

Showing satisfaction over the standard of cleanliness and preventive measures for checking spread of diseases taken by shop owners, Dr Rajesh Garg said samples of eatables, including milk products and canned food items, were collected and sent to the food testing laboratory at Kharar.

The team visited many eateries, sweetmeat shops and grocers and tested quality of milk, drinking water, dairy products, soft drinks, flour and ghee and sweets, besides verifying expiry dates of packed and canned food products.

“Though no objectionable material, which could be termed injurious to humans, has been found from any inspected establishments, we have collected samples from some shops on a random basis,” Dr Garg said while adding that punitive action if required would be initiated against erring establishments after receipt of reports of samples from the laboratory.