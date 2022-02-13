Football league: Raptors FC, GOAT Club set up title clash

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 12

Raptors FC and GOAT Club warded off a stiff challenge from their respective rivals before coming out victorious to enter the final of the Duke Cup Ludhiana Football League being played at Guru Nanak Public School ground, Sarabha Nagar, here today.

The semi-finals turned out to be keenly contested affairs. The first semi-final between GOAT Club and Underdogs Football Club was a battle of nerves as the two teams played as well-knit units and the issue remained unresolved (2-2) during the regular period. In the penalty shootout, GOAT Club came out triumphant 5-4 to secure a berth in the summit clash.

In the second semi-final, Raptors FC too had to toil it hard to prevail over Guru Nanak Football Club (3-2) and joined GOAT Club in the final.

The league started on September 19 in which nine teams battled it out during matches played on Saturdays and Sundays.

Vaneesh Kumar Ladia, a certified football referee and one of the organisers of the league, said winners would be richer by Rs 1 lakh and losing finalists would receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000 while the team finishing at the third place would get a cash prize of Rs 11,000. Besides, cash prizes will also be given to the best player, highest scorer, best goalkeeper and best sportsmanship team.

Kuntal Raj Jain, director, Duke Fashions (India) Limited, will be the chief guest during the prize distribution function tomorrow. —