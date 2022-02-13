Football league: Raptors FC, GOAT Club set up title clash

Ludhiana, February 12
Raptors FC and GOAT Club warded off a stiff challenge from their respective rivals before coming out victorious to enter the final of the Duke Cup Ludhiana Football League being played at Guru Nanak Public School ground, Sarabha Nagar, here today.
The semi-finals turned out to be keenly contested affairs. The first semi-final between GOAT Club and Underdogs Football Club was a battle of nerves as the two teams played as well-knit units and the issue remained unresolved (2-2) during the regular period. In the penalty shootout, GOAT Club came out triumphant 5-4 to secure a berth in the summit clash.
In the second semi-final, Raptors FC too had to toil it hard to prevail over Guru Nanak Football Club (3-2) and joined GOAT Club in the final.
The league started on September 19 in which nine teams battled it out during matches played on Saturdays and Sundays.
Vaneesh Kumar Ladia, a certified football referee and one of the organisers of the league, said winners would be richer by Rs 1 lakh and losing finalists would receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000 while the team finishing at the third place would get a cash prize of Rs 11,000. Besides, cash prizes will also be given to the best player, highest scorer, best goalkeeper and best sportsmanship team.
Kuntal Raj Jain, director, Duke Fashions (India) Limited, will be the chief guest during the prize distribution function tomorrow. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...
IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer
KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1
Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...
No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery
It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...
33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab
The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...