Forest Scam Case: ED sleuths raid house of Dharamsot’s aide

Our Correspondent

Khanna, November 30

The Enforcement Directorate raided the residence of former state forest minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot’s associate Kamaljit Singh Kamal, a newspaper reporter.

Kamal is an accused in the forest scam case registered against the former minister.

Kamal, who allegedly mediated illegal transactions related to unlawful activities of the minister, is presently out on bail.

Sources revealed that ED teams had raided premises of Dharamsot, Kamal and Thekedar Harmohinder Singh Hummy (who had turned approver in the case) and some other persons simultaneously early in the morning. A team of 6-7 ED sleuths along with Central Reserve Police Force cops cordoned the residence of Kamal at about 7 am and started the search.

The ED is learnt to have conducted the raids on the basis of records of investigations undertaken, earlier by the Vigilance Cell of the Punjab Police at SAS Nagar, Mohali.

Investigations undertaken by cops led by then DSP (Vigilance) HP Singh revealed that Kamal, who used to pose as PA to Dharamsot, had been acting as mediator between the minister, contractors and other suspects booked in the scam. He allegedly took monetary benefits from government officials. A diary maintained by Thekedar Harmohinder Singh Hummy helped the vigilance team to ascertain involvement of Kamal in the case as his name had figured as beneficiary of many illegal gratifications.

#Congress #Enforcement Directorate #Sadhu Singh Dharamsot