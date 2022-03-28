Four nabbed for cultivating poppy, 2 for stealing cables

Our Correspondent

Raikot, March 27

The Ludhiana (rural) police claimed to have arrested six persons wanted in three cases registered at the Sadar police station and Jodhan police station.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh Gaggi of Andloo village, his father Harinderjit Singh, migrant servant Manish Kumar Nikku of Bihar, Mohammad Hoof Roofa of Gujjarwal, Farman Singh and Hardeep Singh Deepa of Rachhin village.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ludhiana (rural), Patil Ketan Baliram informed that police personnel, led by Raikot SHO Abhinav Chauhan, nabbed Gurpreet Singh Gaggi, Harinderjit Singh and Manish Kumar Nikku for allegedly cultivating poppy in the backyard of their house given on rent to labourers. They were nabbed when they were about to harvest the crop to be processed for extraction of narcotics. 1,200 plants were recovered from the spot.

In another case, the Jodhan police nabbed Mohammad Hoof Roofa of Gujjarwal, who had been booked for allegedly cultivating poppy plants under the guise of ornamental plants on Saturday. The police found 190 plants of poppy growing on the roof of the bathroom at the residence of Roofa.

Farman Singh and Hardeep Singh Deepa of Rachhin village were arrested by a police team, led by in-charge of Lohatbaddi Chowki, under the Raikot police station, Kewal Singh for allegedly stealing accessories of agricultural electrical installations from fields situated on the outskirts of Maherna Kalan village yesterday. Cables stolen from fields of Gagandeep Singh and Jagmit Singh, besides a scooter and equipment used in the crime were recovered from their possession.