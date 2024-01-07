Gaiety marks opening ceremony

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 6

The 67th National School Games were inaugurated at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) grounds here today. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains was the chief guest at the event.

He said these games foster unity across the country and play a vital role in strengthening the health and education system . “The state’s education system is headed towards a revolutionary change as special coaching and interactive academic programmes are being organised for students of government schools to help them crack competitive exams,” added Bains.

Students of government school cheer for players on the opening day of the games at the PAU in Ludhiana. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

Bains and other officials of the Education Department released balloons signifying harmony and promoting culture of sports. A multi-cultural extravaganza, featuring Indian folk traditions was presented.

Rasleen Kaur of the host state, took an oath to display true sportsmanship, on behalf of all participants.

Bains felicitated International judo player Kanwarpreet Kaur, and others at the event.— TNS

