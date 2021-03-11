Gang of robbers busted, 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police claim to have busted a gang of robbers and snatchers with the arrest of two members, identified as Lov Sahota, resident of Subhash Nagar, Basti Jodhewal, and Sanjeev Sharma, resident of Satguru Nagar, Shimlapuri, from Sham Nagar near LIC office on Sunday. The duo, drivers of an auto-rickshaw (PB-10AB-8308), were nabbed on the basis of a tip-off that they were involved in several cases of loot and snatching. They used to pick passengers from Bharat Nagar Chowk or General Bus Stand and take them towards a deserted area of Army Camp in Sham Nagar where cash, mobile phones and valuables were looted from them. The auto-rickshaw used for committing crime has been impounded and a case under Sections 379-B of IPC registered. OC

Taxi carjacked, driver looted

Ludhiana: Three passengers, picked up by taxi driver Manjit Singh, resident of Manewal Road, Fazilka, from the traffic lights near CGC College, Landran, allegedly snatched Rs 2,000 from him by brandishing a knife on reaching Ludhiana near Hardy’s World on the GT Road here on Sunday. They threw the driver out and fled with the vehicle. The police said on the complaint lodged by the driver of i10 taxi (PB-01C-5308), a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been registered.