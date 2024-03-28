Gang-rape suspect held after over 2 years

Ludhiana, March 27
After almost two years and nine months, the Khanna police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in a gang-rape case. The man is the second suspect in the gang-rape case of a minor girl.
On June 2, 2021, the Khanna police had registered a gang-rape case against two suspects. One of them, Gurpreet Singh of Khanna, was arrested then but the second suspect, Shiv Thakur of Khanna, was at large. Today acting on a tip-off, the police arrested him by conducting raids at his whereabouts. The suspects had gang-raped the girl in a car.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court defers petition against arrest to April 3
Notice issued to ED on Delhi CM’s plea | Six-day remand ends...
J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback
Says police must be made to discharge primary duty