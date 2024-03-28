Gang-rape suspect held after over 2 years

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 27

After almost two years and nine months, the Khanna police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in a gang-rape case. The man is the second suspect in the gang-rape case of a minor girl.

On June 2, 2021, the Khanna police had registered a gang-rape case against two suspects. One of them, Gurpreet Singh of Khanna, was arrested then but the second suspect, Shiv Thakur of Khanna, was at large. Today acting on a tip-off, the police arrested him by conducting raids at his whereabouts. The suspects had gang-raped the girl in a car.

