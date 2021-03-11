Goods gutted in hosiery unit fire in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 21
A major fire broke out in a hosiery unit on the Bahadurke road on Thursday morning. A short circuit was said to be the cause of the fire.
As per information, the fire broke out in Bhagwati Hosiery Mills at around 3.55 am today. A loss of goods and machinery worth several lakhs of rupees was reported in the incident.
Fire officials said it took them around four hours to completely douse the flames.
Last night a fire incident was also reported at Golden Textiles, Kohara, Chandigarh Road. Fire tenders took around one hours to reach the spot. The fire was controlled by the firefighters in three hours. A short circuit was said to be the cause of the fire.
