Government schools to have PTM today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 27

The government schools will hold the annual parent-teacher meeting tomorrow. The school authorities are on toes to conduct the meeting tomorrow on their premises as the results of students from non-board classes will be announced.

Dr Devinder Singh Chinna, principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Shahpur, said the schools were prepared with their lists and the meeting would provide a platform to the students, teachers and parents to interact with one another and the meritorious will be awarded on the occasion as motivation.

Many teachers in various schools were busy till evening visiting markets to get gifts for those who had done exceptionally well.

