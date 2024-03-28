Government schools to have PTM today

Ludhiana, March 27
The government schools will hold the annual parent-teacher meeting tomorrow. The school authorities are on toes to conduct the meeting tomorrow on their premises as the results of students from non-board classes will be announced.
Dr Devinder Singh Chinna, principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Shahpur, said the schools were prepared with their lists and the meeting would provide a platform to the students, teachers and parents to interact with one another and the meritorious will be awarded on the occasion as motivation.
Many teachers in various schools were busy till evening visiting markets to get gifts for those who had done exceptionally well.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court defers petition against arrest to April 3
Notice issued to ED on Delhi CM’s plea | Six-day remand ends...
J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback
Says police must be made to discharge primary duty