Gurinderjit, Radha Rani adjudged best athletes at Arya College meet

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 23

Gurinderjit Singh and Radha Rani were adjudged the best athletes among boys and girls, respectively, in the 74th Annual Athletics Meet of Arya College, held here today. Satisha Sharma, secretary, Arya College Management Committee, was the chief guest while Dr Suksham Ahluwalia, Principal, presided over the opening function. Dr Savita Uppal was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Results

100m race (boys): Gurinderjit Singh 1st, Shivam 2nd and Keshav 3rd.

100m race (girls): Radha Rani 1st, Kamalpreet Kaur 2nd and Suraksha 3rd.

200m race (boys): Shivam 1st, Gurinderjit Singh 2nd and Karan and Mohit 3rd.

200m race (girls): Kamalpreet Kaur 1st, Radha Rani 2nd and Shruti 3rd.

Long jump (boys): Rohit 1st, Gaurav Thakur 2nd and Gaurav 3rd.

Long jump (girls): Radha Rani 1st, Jhanvi 2nd and Kamalpreet Kaur 3rd.

Shot put (boys): Anubharl 1st, Gurinderjit Singh 2nd and Ravneet 3rd.

Shot put (girls): Khushboo 1st, Pushpinder Kaur 2nd and Ravneet 3rd.

Javelin throw (boys): Vikas 1st, Harman Ram 2nd and Sourabh 3rd.

Javelin throw (girls): Khushboo 1st, Shruti 2nd and Ravneet 3rd. —