Gutka Sahib sacrilege at Landa, suspect in custody

Doraha, December 4
A 41-year old unemployed, ‘disgruntled’ man, Gurdeep Singh of Landa village today allegedly tore the angs of the gutka Shri Nitnem Sahib at his home. A neighbour managed to record the video of his ‘sacrilegious’ act and circulated the same. The police were informed about this and a case under Section 295-A of IPC has been registered against him. The suspect has been taken into custody.
“The holy angs have been respectfully collected as per maryada and handed over to the SGPC,” informed the Doraha SHO Vijay Kumar. “He had earlier beaten his aged parents and sent them out of the house. Now he was staying alone. On interrogation too the accused did not appear to be in a sound state of mind and shared about the reason for engaging in such an act of religious disrespect,” added the SHO.
