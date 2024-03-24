Harassed for dowry, woman dies by suicide

Ludhiana, March 23

A woman died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her in-laws’ house in Ghumed village, Koomkalan. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kaur (31).

The police booked her husband Jagdeep Singh, father-in-law Mukhtyar Singh and mother-in-law Paramjit Kaur on the charge of dowry death.

Complainant Harbans Singh of Begowal, Khanna, told the police that his daughter got married to Sandeep in December 2023. Soon after marriage, the suspects started harassing her for dowry.

On March 22, Sandeep called him and informed that her husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry. She later went to her room and hanged herself to death.

Investigating officer ASI Gurmeet Singh said a case in this regard was registered against the suspects yesterday. Jagdeep had been arrested and raids were conducted to nab the remaining persons.