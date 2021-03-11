Health burden due to road accidents down in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana ranks 13th in state with 129 per million death rate

Health burden due to road accidents down in Ludhiana district

The health burden due to road accidents has come down in Ludhiana district in the past three years, a report has confirmed.

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 2

The health burden due to road accidents has come down in Ludhiana district in the past three years, a report has confirmed.

Ludhiana, the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, ranked 13th in Punjab with 129 per million death rate due to road mishaps, the report on Punjab Road Accidents and Traffic-2020 has revealed.

Officialspeak

There are numerous catastrophic ramifications associated with road accidents, all of which have significant social economic and psychological consequences. Individuals, communities, societies and states are all affected by road traffic injuries and deaths. Amardeep Singh Rai, Additional Director General of Police, TRAFFIC

The report, which was brought out by a team of the Punjab Police, headed by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Traffic, Amardeep Singh Rai, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that Ludhiana district’s health index due to road accidents dipped from 156 in 2018 to 129 in 2019 and further declined to 125 in 2020, which was, however, one point higher than the state’s average of 124.

The official data analysed by the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre indicated that Ludhiana district lost 604 precious lives in road accidents in 2018, which came down to 508 in 2019 and further dipped to 499 in 2020.

To describe the health burden due to road mishaps in Punjab using a decentralised ranking approach, a district-wise analysis was performed on the road traffic fatalities.

Health burden due to road traffic is defined as a number of road accident fatalities against per million population.

While the road accident death rate against per million population in Punjab was 124 for the year 2020, Fatehgarh Sahib, Nawanshahr and Mohali districts recorded 1.5 to 1.7 times more casualties than the state average and ranked first, second and third in the state, respectively.

Ludhiana was among the nine districts in the state, which have shown a decline in the rankings of overall road casualties, while Moga and Faridkot districts have shown significant rise followed by Sangrur.

The district-wise health burden rankings revealed that Barnala ranked fourth with per million road accident death rate of 208 in 2018, 199 in 2019 and 174 in 2020; Ropar fifth with health burden of 285 in 2018, 246 in 2019 and 172 in 2020; Moga sixth with 164 in 2018, 133 in 2019 and 158 in 2020; Faridkot seventh with 172 in 2018, 156 in 2019 and 155 in 2020; Patiala eighth with 216 in 2018, 206 in 2019 and 151 in 2020; Bathinda ninth with 139 in 2018, 164 in 2019 and 141 in 2020; Kapurthala tenth with 193 in 2018, 191 in 2019 and 137 in 2020; Mansa eleventh with 143 in 2018, 141 in 2019 and 134 in 2020; Sangrur twelfth with 151 in 2018, 130 each in 2019 and 2020; Hoshairpur fourteenth with 150 in 2018, 151 in 2019 and 113 in 2020; Muktsar fifteenth with 125 in 2018, 161 in 2019 and 107 in 2020; Ferozepur sixteenth with 106 in 2018, 120 in 2019 and 103 in 2020; Fazilka seventeenth with 124 in 2018, 100 in 2019, and 99 in 2020; Jalandhar eighteenth with 149 in 2018, 139 in 2019 and 93 in 2020; Gurdaspur nineteenth with 108 in 2018, 93 in 2019 and 90 in 2020; Pathankot twentieth with 145 in 2018, 126 in 2019 and 86 in 2020; Tarn Taran twenty first with 86 in 2018, 88 in 2019 and 74 in 2020; and Amritsar ranked the twenty second district in the state with the minimum per million death rate due to road accidents of 98 in 2018, which further dipped to 93 in 2019 and finally declined to 66 in 2020.

Mohali ranks third

All 22 districts of Punjab were ranked 1 to 22. While two out of three districts falling in Ropar Police Range – Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohali – ranked first and third, respectively, with the highest death rate, Nawanshahr ranked second. Tarn Taran and Amritsar, the two border districts, remained the safest with the least fatality rate in the road accidents in the state.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

2
Punjab

Congress high command takes cognizance of Navjot Singh Sidhu's anti-party activities; refers matter to disciplinary committee

3
Punjab

On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla

4
Haryana

Gurugram societies pay Rs 38/unit for backup amid power cuts

5
World

Vladimir Putin to undergo cancer surgery, will transfer power to Russian top cop for a short time: Report

6
Punjab

Punjab's all 163 urban local bodies fined for violating pollution norms

7
Chandigarh

Youth dragged on bonnet in Chandigarh's Sector 22 market, dies

8
Punjab

Micro-containment zone declared at National Law University after varsity reports six Covid-positive cases

9
Punjab

Patiala Clash: Punjab Govt to nail 'erring' police personnel

10
Trending

Anushka Sharma's floral mini dress on her 34th birthday bash with Virat Kohli costs Rs 85k, more details inside

Don't Miss

View All
Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

10,000 rendered homeless, Chandigarh move draws flak
Chandigarh

Demolition of Colony No. 4: 10,000 rendered homeless, Chandigarh move draws flak

Eco warrior: 49-year-old cycles 44 km to & from office every day
Jalandhar REDUCING CARBON FOOTPRINT

Eco warrior: 49-year-old cycles 44 km to & from office in Kapurthala every day

‘Rural IT model’ by 34-yr-old draws praise
Punjab

'Rural IT model' by 34-yr-old woman draws praise

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers
Punjab

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers

School timings changed in Punjab
Schools

School timings changed in Punjab as mercury soars

Top News

Stone pelting hours before Eid in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; 4 policemen injured

5 cops injured in stone-pelting hours before Eid celebration in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations of the city

Internet services suspended

CM Bhagwant Mann stresses need to improve education and health facilities in Punjab

On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla

Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...

Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi

Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi

In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...

Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders

Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders

Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...

BSF exchanges sweets on Eid with Pakistan, Bangladesh troops at border

BSF exchanges sweets on Eid with Pakistan, Bangladesh troops at border

Such gestures help build peaceful atmosphere and cordial rel...

Cities

View All

~1,500 aid welcome, but farmers need training too!

Direct Seeding of Rice technique: Punjab Govt's Rs 1,500 aid welcome, but farmers need training too!

Amritsar: Farmers seek enough power for tubewells

Amritsar: Power consumption expected to go up during paddy season

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

Navjot Singh Sidhu holds candlelight march in Amritsar to denounce Patiala clash

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Now, avail of 86 services online in Chandigarh

Now, avail of 86 services online in Chandigarh

Youth dragged on bonnet in Chandigarh's Sector 22 market, dies

Two FIRs for same offence abuse of law: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Shelterless Colony No. 4 residents up in arms in Chandigarh

Gymkhana Club, Red Bishop among government properties to be sealed in Panchkula

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

1,076 fresh Covid cases in Delhi; positivity rate rises to 6.42 per cent

1 dead, 4 injured after car plunges into canal in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida

Punjab Cabinet meeting today, may take up 'Knowledge Sharing Agreement' with Delhi

NCB arrests 1 more person in Shaheen Bagh drugs bust; total 5 caught till now

Dist admn rejects wife’s appeal to hold husband’s bhog outside police station

Kapurthala administration rejects wife's appeal to hold Ravi Gill's bhog outside police station

Jalandhar cops fail to arrest Congress councillor's rape accused son

Another credit war erupts, now at Phillaur

Saving water: Agriculture Dept plans to give a big push to DSR technique

A wedding at Jalandhar police station!

Man held for killing friend for Rs 25K

Man held for killing friend for Rs 25K in Ludhiana

Man injured as truck rams into car on expressway in Ludhiana

Sewerage connections of 7 illegal colonies snapped in Ludhiana

Run tubewells properly, Ludhiana MC tells operators

4 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Patiala Clash: Punjab Govt to nail ‘erring’ police personnel

Patiala Clash: Punjab Govt to nail 'erring' police personnel

Met DGP 3 days before Patiala violence: Shiv Sena Punjab chief

Micro-containment zone at national law university in Patiala

Government reclaims 57 acres of encroached land in Patiala district

MC to launch drive against single-use plastic in Patiala