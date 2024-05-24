Heatwave conditions not likely to abate as Met Dept issues yellow alert

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 23

Intense heat wave conditions continued in the city today as well. The maximum temperature recorded in Ludhiana by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Thursday was 40.2°C while the minimum temperature was recorded at 30.5°C.

Precautions Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during peak hours

Wear lightweight, light coloured loose cotton clothes

Keep hydrated

Cover your head using cloth, hat, umbrella, etc.

Heat exposure to vulnerable people like infants, elderly and those with chronic diseases should be limited.

Avoid strenuous activities, postpone outdoor activities and exercise during peak heat hours.

Friday is likely to remain hot and dry with possibility of a warm night during the next 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for heat wave conditions in Ludhiana.

Parents are relieved that a break has been announced in schools and children can now be protected from the scorching heat. Keeping in view the rising temperature, many people have now put up small earthen pots filled with water outside their houses for passersby. “I have kept two earthen bowls for the birds on my terrace and nothing gives me more happiness than seeing birds drinking water on a hot afternoon,” said Divya, a city resident.

Ram Parkash, a rickshaw-puller, said that any extreme weather condition, be it winter or summer, can prove fatal for the underprivileged. “It becomes very difficult, especially during the afternoon, between 1 pm and 4 pm, as it becomes unbearable to bear the heat. All I do is take a small nap for some time on my rickshaw under the tree,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU