Illegal axing of trees: NGT orders to form policy, guidelines

Ludhiana, July 29

In a petition filed by a group of environmental activists, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Chief Secretary, Punjab, to issue proper instructions to the Forest Department to formulate a policy regarding the illegal axing of trees in the state. The formulated policy and guidelines are to be submitted to the Tribunal within three months.

Applicants Kapil Dev and Kuldeep Singh Khaira said they had filed a petition before the NGT against the illegal axing of trees and no action was taken by the authorities concerned. Their grievance in the application was violation of the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986, and Article 51A of the Constitution by cutting the trees and not taking action by the respondent state authorities.

The NGT had then asked a joint committee consisting of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Punjab, to submit a report in the matter. In its report, the joint committee submitted that there was no legal provision or any mechanism to penalise offenders involved in illicit felling/lopping/pruning of trees.

In the order, the NGT directed the Chief Secretary, Punjab, to issue proper instructions to the Forest Department to formulate a policy regarding such incidents of axing of trees and the modalities may be adopted from Tree Protection Act of Delhi in addition to some other modifications required and thought by the authorities concerned.

The Forest Department will take appropriate action with regard to such incidents and proper remedial measures would be taken for cutting and protection of trees.

