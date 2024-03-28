INDIA VOTES 2024: Amid political speculation, AAP Lok Sabha candidate yet to be announced

Ludhiana, March 27
In view of the upcoming General Election, political activities are escalating here, but the announcement of the AAP candidate for the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency is yet to be made. Earlier this month, there were expectations that the party would name its candidate ‘within a week’, but that didn’t happen.
Earlier, AAP had released its first list of candidates for eight parliamentary constituencies in Punjab, fielding five cabinet ministers. However, the names of the candidates for five other parliamentary constituencies, including Ludhiana, are yet to be announced.
Following the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), party members and leaders have launched a campaign to lodge their protest. AAP block president for Ludhiana Central, Chander Pal, said they are also focusing on the upcoming rally in Delhi to protest against the arrest.
Concurrently, party leaders are engaging in meetings with both party members and constituents to discuss the progress of development initiatives undertaken over the past two years.
According to a party worker, names of longstanding party members or those who have joined AAP from other political parties are being considered for the seat. The party may pick up a prominent face for the seat, he added.
Ludhiana East MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal said the party will announce the name of the candidate soon. They are expecting it will be announced in the coming week.
