Interactive session-cum-workshop organised

Nankana sahib public school
Ludhiana: An interactive session-cum-workshop was organised for teachers at Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, Ludhiana. The lecture was delivered by Shiksha Ratan awardee Dr Jaswinder Singh. Dr Singh is a physics lecturer at Government Senior Secondary School Kalyan, Patiala. While addressing the teachers, he said, “Parents have given the teachers a very responsible role. A teacher takes care of the children of others. However, for their own kids also, they depend on the teachers of their wards. As parents entrust teachers with their children, the teachers should appreciate the responsibility.” He also spoke about the philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev with regards to education. Dr Singh added, “Students are the best judges of their teachers.”
