Ishwarjot is Congress candidate from Ludhiana South

Ludhiana, January 30
The Ludhiana South constituency today finally got its nominee from the Congress. Ishwarjot Singh Cheema has been declared candidate for the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections from the constituency.
The seat is currently with the Lok Insaaf Party’s Balvinder Singh Bains. In 2017 elections, he defeated Bhupinder Sidhu of the Congress by a margin of 30,917 votes. In 2012 also, Bains had managed to win the seat by defeating the SAD’s Hakam Singh Giaspura with a margin of 32,233 votes.
Cheema has been associated with Congress since long and this will be his first political innings.
In the Ludhiana South constituency there are a total of 1,67,896 voters — 96,194 males, 71,689 females and 13 third gender.
The major problems faced by the people of the constituency are choked sewerage and insanitary conditions everywhere.
