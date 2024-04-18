It’s personal relations over ideology this election

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 17

Taking a cue from the increasing number of turncoats, residents of this region — which falls under Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituencies — seem to have decided to give more importance to personal and societal ties than adherence to political ideologies during the LS elections.

Individuals and organisations in various segments have also shown an inclination to buttress campaigns of candidates of different political parties in different constituencies on the basis of societal ties.

Office-bearers and activists of social and sports organisations from Mini Chhapar, Khera, Dhulkot and Pohir village said they had made up their minds to support candidates in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections keeping in view personal and societal ties with the candidates and their supporters.

“When our leaders can shift loyalties arbitrarily, without consulting party workers, then why should we be bound to follow the dictates of political leaders every time?” asked Shiv Kumar Narad, a native of Pohir village.

Mehar Chand Shastri, an octogenarian and retired teacher, said for the first time, he would be supporting a candidate who was not fielded by Congress as his nephew Ashok Prashar Pappi had been launched by AAP as the candidate from Ludhiana parliamentary constituency. “I know while seeking votes for Ashok, I will be opposing a candidate to be fielded by my native party Congress, but I am justified in answering my heart and conscience when it comes to seeking support for my sister’s son,” argued Shastri, after leading a community prayer for the success of his nephew.

Councillor Aman Afridi and social activist Navjot Jyoti said that office-bearers of certain organisations of the town and surrounding areas had started seeking support for Iqbal Singh Jhundan, the former Amargarh legislator for SAD, who is now in the fray for the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

“Though we will be spending more time in Jhundan’s constituency on account of our long association with him, several social activists, irrespective of their political allegiance, have also decided to support him on account of his work as an MLA here,” said Jyoti.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Mandi