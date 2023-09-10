Lok adalat settles 36,113 cases; awards of over Rs 77 crore passed

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, September 9

A total of 36,113 cases were settled amicably out of 48,853 cases placed before different lok adalat benches involving awards of Rs 77,61,86221 crore, in the National Lok Adalat organised by the District Legal Services Authority(DLSA).

The Sessions Judge-cum-chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, Munish Singal, along with DLSA secretary-cum-CJM Raman Sharma, supervised the functioning of 29 lok adalat benches.

A large number of youngsters facing traffic challans due to modified loud voice silencers in motorbikes causing noise pollution, without helmet and driving without driving licences thronged the local courts. It was quite difficult for the court staff and security to control such a huge gathering outside the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Makkar.

Sessions Judge Singal interacted with youngsters and urged them not to waste the hard earned money of their parents in traffic challans. He said that the young generation was the future of our country and they should abide by the law of land, stop using modified silences in motorbikes, which would also help in reducing the noise pollution and causing undue harassment to the commuters.

A lok adalat bench headed by Industrial Tribunal presiding officer-cum-ADJ Sanjiv Joshi set up to exclusively hear the disputes pending between the labourers and employers succeeded in settling 176 cases out of 240. Compensation of Rs 25,65,307 was awarded to different labourers for settling their disputes.

Man walks free in nine cheque bounce cases

A lok adalat bench headed by Additional Sessions Judge Bishan Saroop with member lawyer Gurvinder Singh Sodhi succeeded in settling nine cheque bounces, in which the lower court has convicted the accused. The matter was got compromised with payment of Rs 2.6 crore by the accused to Cholamandalam Investment company. The same bench also settled 169 cases relating to theft of electricity and compounding fee of Rs 1,10,49,963 was got deposited from the violators and six motor accident claim cases involving an amount of Rs 43 lakh were also settled.