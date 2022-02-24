Ludhiana: 10 booked in 2 fraud cases

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 23

Five persons, identified as Saddam Hussain Ansari, Naushad Ansari, Raju Beta, all residents of Bihar, Lovpreet Singh, a resident of Jandiala, and Sukhjinder Singh of Ladhran village in Jalandhar, were booked by the police under Sections 420 and 120-B (fraud and criminal conspiracy) on the complaint of Jagdeesh Preet Singh, a resident of Star Colony on Gill Road here. The complainant said the accused told him him over mobile phone that he had won a lottery of Rs 25 lakh. Later, the accused asked the victim to make a payment against GST and made him transfer Rs 3.60 lakh to various bank accounts.

In the other incident, the police have booked five persons, Baljit Singh Sohal, Sukhraj Singh Sohal, Mohinder Singh Sohal, all residents of Nurpur Bet, Balwinder Singh of Khanpur in Nawanshahr district, and Teerath Singh, a resident of Nawan Pind Kecha village in Jalandhar district, under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC on Tuesday. Charandeep Singh, a resident near Kali Mata Mandir, Hambran Road, had lodged a complaint with the police that the accused had struck a deal to sell their 22.8-acre land in Chahran village for which he had paid them Rs 1.86 crore.

He alleged that after receiving the money, they failed to get the sale deed registered on his name.