 Ludhiana civic body yet to contain dog bite incidents in city areas : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Ludhiana civic body yet to contain dog bite incidents in city areas

Ludhiana civic body yet to contain dog bite incidents in city areas

Over 86,000 stray canines sterilised in the past eight years

Ludhiana civic body yet to contain dog bite incidents in city areas

Stray dogs roam freely in a city area. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 3

Despite sterilising over 86,000 stray dogs during the past eight years, cases of dog bite incidents are still being reported from various parts of the city.

A resident, Dharminder Verma, from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Sunday made a complaint to the Municipal Corporation (MC), claiming that a stray dog had bitten seven residents during the past few days. The complainant alleged that the dog was suspected rabid. In response, the MC had placed the dog under observation to determine if it was infected with rabies or not.

Residents in areas such as Gandhi Colony, Model Gram, Urban Estate, Urban Vihar and Ghumar Mandi had raised concerns about dog bite incidents. However, the government is yet to take concrete measures to prevent such incidents.

Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Gandhi Colony, shared concern regarding the persisting issue in the city.

“Despite our efforts to raise the issue, no relief has been provided from dog bite incidents. The sterilisation drive conducted by the corporation has not made a significant impact as the population of stray dogs in our area has visibly increased in recent years. The authorities should implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents,” he said.

Gurdeep Singh Neetu, a former councillor from Ward Number 52, said the issue of stray dog bite incidents was prevalent in areas such as Senhsi Mohalla, Kidwai Nagar and other localities within the ward.

“Though the MC had previously initiated a stray dog sterilisation project, I am dissatisfied with the results so far. The sterilisation process should have been conducted with a proper planning, which the MC failed to do,” he said.

Neetu also highlighted a recent incident where an 11-year-old child was bitten by a stray dog. He said the injured child was rushed to a private clinic where his family had to bear the cost of vaccination to prevent rabies. He said the state government must take necessary measures to find a solution for preventing dog bite incidents.

A government official faced an attack from stray dogs at night while returning to his rented accommodation near Jawahar Nagar Camp recently. Fortunately, some passers-by came forward to help and save him. The official emphasised the importance of implementing necessary actions to safeguard people from aggressive dogs.

Notably, the MC launched a project for sterilisation of stray dogs in February 2015. According to MC’s Veterinary branch, the civic body had sterilised 51,583 stray dogs between February 2015 and June 2021. Senior Veterinary Officer Harbans Dhalla said the MC had sterilised around 35,073 more stray dogs between June 2021 and May 2023.

Anti-rabies drive not launched so far

The civic body has been unsuccessful in starting its proposed anti-rabies campaign for dogs till now. Around two years ago, a senior veterinary officer of the MC had proposed the idea of launching the campaign to eradicate rabies, which is a vaccine-preventable viral disease, from the city but unfortunately, it could not be initiated. It was planned that anti-rabies vaccinations will be administered to all stray and domestic dogs under the campaign.

According to information, implementing dog vaccination programmes and adopting preventative measures to reduce dog bites are highly effective strategies for preventing the spread of rabies.

Dr Harbans Dhalla said he had rejoined MC office after a long period. “Now, I will start focusing on the proposal to start an anti-rabies drive for dogs in the city,” he said.

Dr Dhalla said the MC could not relocate dogs from their original locations, as per guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India. He said their current focus was prioritising the sterilisation of female dogs.

He appealed to residents and NGOs to provide information about female dogs in their respective areas to the MC’s ABC (Animal Birth Control) centre in Haibowal for sterilisation.

7 bitten by stray dog in few days

Dharminder Verma from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Sunday made a complaint to the MC, claiming that a stray dog had bitten seven residents during the past few days. The complainant alleged that the canine was suspected rabid.

In response, the corporation had placed the dog under observation to determine if it was infected with rabies or not.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

2
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

3
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

4
Comment

PM Modi’s France visit critical for Indian Navy

5
World

Canada's first turbaned police officer Baltej Singh Dhillon appointed Chair of WorkSafeBC Board of Directors

6
Himachal

Tug of war over Chandigarh intensifies between Himachal, Punjab

7
Punjab

Will file defamation case against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

8
Comment

Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Manipur needs a political solution

10
Nation

Sharad Pawar denies blessing Ajit revolt, sacks Praful Patel, Tatkare; displays show of strength post-split

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control

Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control

Sharad expels MPs Praful, Tatkare | Ajit axes state chief, s...

SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

Situation improving, court told | Next hearing on July 10

Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Iran to be accepted as ninth member

Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

‘Charges serious’: HC denies bail to Sisodia

‘Charges serious’: HC denies bail to Sisodia


Cities

View All

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

Farmers protest proposal to rename health facilities

Tanki Wali park at Friends Colony needs infra overhaul

Dangling wires mar beauty of Dashmesh Ave, Shamsher Nagar

Eating joint owner shot at, hospitalised

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

85% quota for Chandigarh students in govt schools due to limited seats: Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Stray Canine Menace: Two attacked by same pack of stray dogs in 2 days at Sector 28, Chandigarh

12 hospitalised after gas leak near Lalru

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Jaishankar meets ‘Shaheed’ Tikalal Taploo’s kin

RRTS Project: SC questions Delhi Govt’s spending on ads

4 youth stop car to cut cake on road in Noida, arrested

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

State of Parks: Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar park in Jalandhar a victim of official apathy, neglect

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for making Kali Bein pollution-free by November 27

15 caught stealing power, fined Rs 9 lakh

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

MC soft-pedalling on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: Audit

Monsoon season: Ludhiana MC sets up 24x7 flood control room

Three armed miscreants target morning walker, loot money after assault

After month of ennui, hustle & bustle returns to govt schools

Bishan Nagar tubewell yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue