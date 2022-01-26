Ludhiana: Man fires gun into the air

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 25

An unknown man fired gun into the air at Daresi on Tuesday evening. No one suffered any injury. The man came on a scooter, parked it in front of a medical shop and fired two gunshots. A CCTV camera installed at some shop there captured the entire incident.

Shopkeepers informed the police control room. Some shopkeepers said the man who fired gunshots initially had a scuffle with someone and he might have fired to intimidate that person.

The city police after procuring the CCTV footage have initiated a probe. —