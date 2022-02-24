Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 23

After the Local Government Director sought a report on illegal constructions, MC woke up and took action against some illegal constructions in the city during the past two days. It has come to light that a number of illegal constructions without the approval of building plans were being constructed amid poll-related Model Code of Conduct.

The Municipal Corporation’s Senior Town Planner SS Bindra informed that a building branch team took action against two illegal colonies in areas under the MC’s Zone C, Ludhiana, on Wednesday. He said around 14 illegal constructions in different parts of the city were demolished on Tuesday.

These illegal constructions were started amid the Model Code of Conduct for Assembly elections, he said.