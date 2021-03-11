Ludhiana MC team snaps sewerage connections of 11 vehras

Ludhiana, June 1
After illegal sewerage connections of dyeing units and unauthorised colonies, the Municipal Corporation today started a drive against illegal connections of vehras.
Executive Engineer Ranbir Singh said the sewerage connections of 11 vehras in Durga Colony of Dhandari had been disconnected. He said the connections of around five vehras were found to be illegal, while the owners of the remaining vehras had got approved domestic sewerage connections instead of commercial. Thus, action has also been taken against these vehras, he said.
Most vehras do not have a sufficient number of toilets. The sewerage line generally overflows outside a number of vehras in the Dhandari area. The officials concerned blamed the dwellers of vehras for ‘dumping’ solid waste in the sewer of the MC.
However, dwellers blame the civic body for ignoring low-capacity sewerage lines that often remain choked.
