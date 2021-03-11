Ludhiana: PSPCL steps up drive against power theft

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, June 1

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has stepped up its ongoing drive against power theft and unauthorised use of electricity (UUE) with raids being conducted by teams of the Enforcement Wing of the power utility. In a series of raids conducted in many areas of the city, including Dhandra Road, Dugri, Himmat Singh Nagar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, under Model Town Division here, 15 cases of theft and three of UUE were detected and a penalty of Rs 8.8 lakh was imposed on the defaulters.

A senior PSPCL official said 38 KW load was being used in 15 cases of theft and total penalty in these cases was assessed at Rs 7.60 lakh. In three cases of UUE (connected load more than sanctioned load), a demand has been raised for a total penalty of Rs 1.20 lakh.

Chief Engineer/Central Zone Harjit Singh Gill today released alternative numbers (other than 1912) for supply-related complaints.

Alternative nos. for supply complaints

Ludhiana East Circle

City Center Division 9646112051; CMC Division 9616111217; Focal Point Division 9646122035, 9646111316: Sundernagar Division 9646111214:

Ludhiana West Circle

Aggar Nagar 9646114711; Haibowal 9646112093; Civil Lines 9646114712; City North 9646133306; Model Town (Dhandra) 9646114715; Model Town 9646114714; Estate Division 9646114687; Janta Nagar Division 9646114716;

Ludhiana Suburban Circle

Adda Dakha 9646112097; Jagraon 9646112101; Raikot 9646112099; Ahmedgarh 9646139994; Lalton Kalan 9646122363

Khanna Circle

Khanna 9646112119; Doraha 9646112124; Mandi Gobindgarh 9646112126; Amloh 9646112021; Sirhind 9646111993.

Zonal Control Room

9646121458, 9646121459

Paddy Control Room

9646122070, 9646181129

#pspcl