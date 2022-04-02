Ludhiana: Wife, son booked for 48-year-old man's murder

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 1

The death case of Prem Kumar (48) at New Hargobind Nagar on the intervening night of March 25 and 26, which was initially treated as accidental, took a new turn with the police booking his wife Geeta Rani and son Jogesh for murder under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC on Thursday.

Investigating officer and SHO of the Division Number 3 police station Akash Dutt said earlier the death was supposedly accidental and case was registered under Section 174 of the IPC on March 26. However, on the basis of post-mortem report it was established that the victim was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon, which was the main cause of death due to excessive bleeding. Further, checking of CCTV footage showed that the deceased was thrown on the ground deliberately from the roof by his wife and son.

According to Dutt, the deceased was a drunkard and used to fight with his family and there might have been some domestic fight on the night the murder was committed. “We are working on the various clues and hope to close the case soon,” he said.

Six booked for abetting man’s suicide

The police have booked six persons and their unidentified accomplices under Section 306 of the IPC for allegedly abetting suicide of Jaswinder Singh (65), a resident of Dashmesh Nagar here, on Thursday.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Gurminder Singh, resident of Canal Avenue, Pakhowal Road, and son-in-law of the deceased, the police have booked Harpreet Singh, Paramjit Singh, Gurmeet Singh of Capital Auto, Gill Road, Rakesh Bhalla, Amrik, Baweja and a few others. The complainant had said the accused owed money to his father-in-law and were reluctant to pay back which made Jaswinder Singh take the extreme step of ending his life.