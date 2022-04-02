Ludhiana: Wife, son booked for 48-year-old man's murder

Ludhiana, April 1
The death case of Prem Kumar (48) at New Hargobind Nagar on the intervening night of March 25 and 26, which was initially treated as accidental, took a new turn with the police booking his wife Geeta Rani and son Jogesh for murder under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC on Thursday.
Investigating officer and SHO of the Division Number 3 police station Akash Dutt said earlier the death was supposedly accidental and case was registered under Section 174 of the IPC on March 26. However, on the basis of post-mortem report it was established that the victim was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon, which was the main cause of death due to excessive bleeding. Further, checking of CCTV footage showed that the deceased was thrown on the ground deliberately from the roof by his wife and son.
According to Dutt, the deceased was a drunkard and used to fight with his family and there might have been some domestic fight on the night the murder was committed. “We are working on the various clues and hope to close the case soon,” he said.
Six booked for abetting man’s suicide
The police have booked six persons and their unidentified accomplices under Section 306 of the IPC for allegedly abetting suicide of Jaswinder Singh (65), a resident of Dashmesh Nagar here, on Thursday.
Acting on a complaint lodged by Gurminder Singh, resident of Canal Avenue, Pakhowal Road, and son-in-law of the deceased, the police have booked Harpreet Singh, Paramjit Singh, Gurmeet Singh of Capital Auto, Gill Road, Rakesh Bhalla, Amrik, Baweja and a few others. The complainant had said the accused owed money to his father-in-law and were reluctant to pay back which made Jaswinder Singh take the extreme step of ending his life.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
On Thursday hundreds of protesters clashed with police and m...
Petrol, diesel prices up 80 paise a litre, 10th hike in 12 days
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 102.61 per litre as against...
Daleep Singh discussed goals, mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during India visit: White House
Singh, considered a key architect of Washington's punitive e...
Week after busting sand mining gang, Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale shifted
Nimbale transferred 18 times in 8 years