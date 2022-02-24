Ludhiana: Youth dies as truck hits motorcycle

Ludhiana, February 23
A youth, Abhishek (22), a resident of Mahalaxmi Nagar, Giaspura, died on the way to a hospital after he was critically injured in a road accident on Tuesday. A speeding truck rammed into his motorcycle near Monte Carlo Factory on Oswal Road here.
The father of the victim, Mithilesh Shah, said in a complaint to the police that he and his son were going on their motorcycle (bearing registration number PB 10DY 5098) from Giaspura to Hargobind Nagar when the speeding truck (PB 10HS 3572) hit the motorcycle.
He said he fell towards the road berm while his son was run over by the truck. The police have arrested the truck driver, Nazar Singh, a resident of Bhaddal Thuha village in Fatehgarh Sahib district. He was booked under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...