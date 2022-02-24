Ludhiana: Youth dies as truck hits motorcycle

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 23

A youth, Abhishek (22), a resident of Mahalaxmi Nagar, Giaspura, died on the way to a hospital after he was critically injured in a road accident on Tuesday. A speeding truck rammed into his motorcycle near Monte Carlo Factory on Oswal Road here.

The father of the victim, Mithilesh Shah, said in a complaint to the police that he and his son were going on their motorcycle (bearing registration number PB 10DY 5098) from Giaspura to Hargobind Nagar when the speeding truck (PB 10HS 3572) hit the motorcycle.

He said he fell towards the road berm while his son was run over by the truck. The police have arrested the truck driver, Nazar Singh, a resident of Bhaddal Thuha village in Fatehgarh Sahib district. He was booked under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). —