Man booked for preparing fake permit for pilgrimage

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 19

The Ludhiana police registered a case of fraud against a city-based agent, Sudhir Kumar, for preparing a fake permit for the pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath shrine in J&K.

The Jammu Police after registering a zero FIR shifted the case file to the Ludhiana police where a fresh FIR was also lodged by the latter on Tuesday.

The complainant, Chief Animal Husbandry officer Jugal Kishore, said on July 5 this year, three pilgrims were stopped for checking the registration for their pilgrimage. On verifying the registration at the Lakhanpur border, the same was found to be fake. Dr Kishore said he alerted the police and informed them that an agent, Sudhir, of Ludhiana had issued the fake permit. Accordingly, a case was registered against him on Tuesday.

Investigating officer SI Bhajan Singh said the branch of Punjab National Bank located at Kailash Chowk issued the permit. It was being investigated whether any bank employee colluded with the suspect for preparing the permit. Efforts were on to trace the agent.

