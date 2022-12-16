Man dies as car rams into stationary truck

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, December 15

An occupant of a car, coming from Ludhiana and heading towards Doraha, was killed as the vehicle rammed into a stationary truck near Sahni village in Sahnewal on the National Highway-1 this morning. However, the other two occupants had a narrow escape.

According to passers-by, the car (MH 20 D J 17 58) coming from the Ludhiana side and heading towards Doraha rammed into a stationary truck (JK 19 3554) as a result of which one person was killed while the driver and the one sitting on the rear seat escaped unhurt. The onlookers called 108 ambulance, which reached the spot and took all three occupants to a hospital.

Investigating officer Karnail Singh said: “Places to which the occupants belong was still not clear. The deceased has been identified as Channi. The other two persons, Sulakhan and Parinder, fled the spot. The body of the deceased has been kept in the mortuary and we are waiting for his relatives so that the whereabouts of the occupants can be known.”

The truck, it is learnt, had developed a technical snag and was parked on the NH-1 since yesterday. The truck was a severe threat to all those commuters who passed from the road since yesterday. No authority ever comes to the rescue of the commuters who face technical fault in their vehicles. Speedy clearance of such vehicles, which the toll authorities claim of, has never been ensured and sometimes it takes days to clear accidental or faulty vehicle.