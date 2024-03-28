Man found dead on road near hospital

Ludhiana, March 27
The body of a man was found lying on a road this morning near a hospital on the Chandigarh road on Wednesday morning. Police Division 7 is also located near the spot.
After passers-by noticed the body, panic spread in the area. The police reached the place after getting information. A bag containing clothes of the deceased was also lying near the body.
Residents of the area said they did not see anybody lying on the road till yesterday night. But the man’s body was found lying this morning.
Initially, people suspected that the victim was sleeping on the road but when they did not notice any movement for a long time, they checked and found that the man was lying dead, they said.
Police officials said the man seemed to have suffered a heart attack or died due to some disease but the post-mortem examination would clear the exact cause of death and further action would be taken as per law. So far, no identity proof was found from belongings of the man. The body would be kept at the Civil Hospital’s mortuary for 72 hours for identification.
The residents were also being questioned to get any clue about the deceased. Details of missing persons were also being procured from police stations in the city.
