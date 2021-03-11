Man held for killing friend for Rs 25K in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 2

The police have arrested a man, Mohammed Mehfooz, resident of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar Colony here, for allegedly killing his friend Islam (30), resident of Muzaffar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, and disposing of the body after cutting it in pieces in the Sidhwan Canal here.

Mehboob, resident of Muzaffar Nagar, had lodged a complaint with the police that his brother Islam, who had Rs 25,000 with him, had gone to Ludhiana on April 18 and stayed with Mohammed Mehfooz. “Even though Mohammed Mehfooz had earlier claimed that Islam had left for Jalalabad the next day, my brother had neither reached Jalalabad, nor were his whereabouts known and a missing complaint was filed with the police,” said Mehboob.

He said on April 30, Mohammed Naved, resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, also a friend of Mohammed Mehfooz, had told them that Mehfooz had confided to him that he had killed Islam with a dagger the day he had come to his house for the money that he was carrying and further that he had disposed of the body in the Sidhwan Canal after cutting it into pieces.

The SHO Tibba said a case under Section 302 and 201 of the IPC was registered against Mohammed Mehfooz. He said on Monday morning some people had reported sighting some parts of human body floating in the canal near the Dugri bridge. He said divers were deployed and after the recovery of the body — in full or parts — procedure would be followed for its identification.