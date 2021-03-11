Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 23

A property fraud case registered on the recommendation of the special investigation team (SIT), led by a senior IPS officer, was reportedly recommended for cancellation by a PPS officer of the Ludhiana Commissionerate. The complainant in the case today played pellet drum at the Police Commissioner office with the hope that his act will awaken the conscience of police officers.

The development has also sparked a row as the complainant had yesterday approached the Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Dr Kaustubh Sharma, and apprised him of the PPS officer, who contradicted the SIT’s report and the CP had also assured that he would get the facts verified.

Complainant Kuldeep Sharma, a businessman of the Gill road area, has also written to the Punjab DGP to seek a probe against the PPS officer.

The complainant said a case of fraud was registered against three persons, who were colonisers, in May 2021. It involved a property fraud of Rs 18 lakh.

The case was registered after the SIT, led by then Joint CP J Elanchezhian, had found the allegations of fraud levelled by Kuldeep true.

Prior to the registration of the case, on the complaint of Kuldeep, the SIT, led by then ADCP Surindra Lamba, had also recommended the registration of the case but it was not registered as the coloniser had used his political influence. Hence, the FIR was delayed, alleged the complainant.

“Recently, I came to know from the court that the police had filed a cancellation report pertaining to the fraud case registered under Section 420 of the IPC, against the colonisers and an inquiry into the report was done by the PPS officer. I was shocked to know that how a PPS officer could cancel the probe report of the SIT,” the complainant alleged.

“Today I played pellet drum at the CP office with the sole purpose to awaken the conscience of the police and seek immediate action against the officer, who recommended the cancellation of the FIR. I also told many visitors about the poor plight of the Ludhiana police by playing pellet drum. Still if the police do not take action, I will play pellet drum outside the DGP office in Chandigarh as well,” said Kuldeep.