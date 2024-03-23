Man posing as cop lands in police net

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 22

The Sadar police yesterday nabbed a man who by posing himself as an inspector of the Vigilance Department of the Punjab Police, had been cheating people on various pretexts.

The suspect has been identified as Harmanpreet Singh (30), a resident of Ishar Nagar. The police seized a police uniform, police stars, name plate of the suspect, police belt, police turban, a book related to recruitment in police exam, a Maruti Swift car (bearing registration no PB29 R 1213) and a police sticker being used on the vehicle.

ADCP-2 Dev Singh, ACP (South) Guriqbal Singh and Sadar SHO inspector Harshvir Singh addressed a press meet in this regard.

The ADCP said the police had received a tip-off that the suspect by impersonating himself as a police inspector had duped many people on the pretext of getting their works done from the Police Department and from other government offices.

“He used to take money from the people by exerting his influence as a police officer. His arrest may follow influx of complaints from people whom he cheated in the past, “ he said.

The ADCP said since no person could sell uniform of disciplined force without verification to anyone so shopkeeper(s) from whom he bought the uniform would also be questioned. There are clear orders of the CP, which warns shopkeepers against selling uniform of the police, army, paramilitary forces and Punjab Home Guards to unidentified persons. Sellers have to ensure proper identification of buyers before selling the same to customers.

He said the suspect also had a desire to join the Punjab Police but due to some reasons, he could not fulfil his dream. The suspect resorted to fraudulent tactics and turned out to be an impersonator to enjoy benefits of a police official. — TNS

