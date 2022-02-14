Mandi Ahmedgarh: Large number of AAP candidates are turncoats, tainted, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, February 13
Election campaign of Amargarh Congress nominee Smit Singh Mann received a shot in arm after state-level leaders, led by Congress chief ministerial face Charanjit Singh Channi, sought support for him by addressing a gathering of people at Mundian village, under the Ahmedgarh police station, near here, on Sunday.
“Though we have already done a lot for this much-ignored Assembly segment earlier too, we will work as your representative besides Smit Mann after you vote him to the Assembly,” said Charanjit Singh Channi, while addressing the rally.
Appreciating Smit’s role in preparation of the Punjab model, which he (Channi) had already announced to implement after the constitution of his government, Channi said, “Smit Mann has been given party ticket in recognition of his ability, intelligence, vision and family led by two-time legislator Dhanwant Singh.”
Lambasting the Aam Aadmi Party for befooling innocent people of Punjab in the name of ‘change’, Channi alleged that a large number of candidates launched by Arvind Kejriwal are turncoats and tainted. “We fail to understand the meaning of the much-hyped word ‘change’ when more than 50, including Amargarh candidate, are habitual turncoats from other parties.
