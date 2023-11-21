MC chief directs pollution board to check industrial units dumping untreated waste

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 20

MC authorities are working on different proposals to reuse treated water of sewer treatment plants (STP) for irrigation and industrial purposes. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi on Monday directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials to keep a tab on the dyeing industry dumping untreated waste in the sewer lines.

The directions were issued during the meeting, which was held by MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi to review the progress under the Rs 650 crore project to rejuvenate the Buddha Dariya, at MC Zone D office today.

MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo among officials of other departments including Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB), Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), PPCB, soil conservation department etc were also present in the meeting.

Sandeep Rishi said that there are different proposals to reuse treated water of STPs for irrigation or industrial purposes. The treated water can also be used for watering plants in parks. The authorities are also in talks with the farmers and dyeing industry for reusing the treated water of STPs in the farms and dyeing units. PPCB officials have been directed to keep a check on the dyeing industry dumping untreated industrial waste in the MC sewer lines. As it would not be possible to reuse the treated water of STP, until the industrial waste is getting into the STPs.

Sandeep Rishi stated that regular inspections are already being done by joint teams of MC and PPCB to stop dumping of untreated industrial waste in MC sewer lines, but the authorities have further been directed to keep a strict vigil on the illegal activity and take action against violators.

Meanwhile Sandeep Rishi directed the officials to expedite the works being taken up under the project to rejuvenate the Buddha Dariya.

#Environment #Pollution #Punjab Pollution Control Board PPCB