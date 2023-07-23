MC finds untreated waste from 50 CETP being dumped into sewer lines illegally

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 22

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has found illegal sewer lines that were installed to dump untreated waste of dyeing industry from 50 MLD Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) into the sewer lines of the civic body on Tajpur Road. Now, the PPCB has been asked to take action against the violators.

The officials said the violation came to light after the MC witnessed colourful water in the 225 MLD sewer treatment plant (STP) at Jamalpur. During a probe, MC teams found that two illegal sewer lines of width 12 and 8 inches, respectively, were attached with a 57 inch sewer line of the MC, which was moving close to the boundary wall of the 50 MLD CETP. Colourful hot water was still flowing out of the 8-inch sewer line, when the inspection was done by the MC team.

Officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), including SDO GS Chhina and SDO Rajpal Singh, were also asked to reach the spot by the MC officials and the inspection was done in their presence.

An official said: “During further inspection, a jetting machine pipe was put inside the 8-inch sewer line and the pipe reached the manhole which was established inside the CETP. The MC teams also tried to excavate the manhole site inside the CETP but two directors of the Punjab Dyers Association (PDA) Bobby Jindal and Kamal Chauhan stopped them from doing the same. It proves that the lines were installed illegally by the PDA to dump the dyeing industry waste into the MC sewer lines.”

The officials said the CETP had been set up to treat waste of the dyeing industry and the waste could not be dumped into the MC sewer lines. Dumping of untreated dyeing industry waste into the sewer lines affects the working of the STPs and adds to the pollution in the Buddha Nullah.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the civic body teams had located the illegal sewer lines. The MC had written to the PPCB for taking action against those who were involved in the illegal activity, which also adds to the pollution in the Buddha Nullah.

