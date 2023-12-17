MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 16

In the absence of any monitoring, a large quantity of cow dung and other dairy waste continues to be openly dumped into Barewal Drain at Haibowal Dairy Complex, Ludhiana. The drain eventually merges with Buddha Nullah, prompting questions about why the Municipal Corporation and Punjab Pollution Control Board have failed to curb violators who openly dump untreated waste in the drain, despite warnings?

A year ago, the then MC Commissioner instructed officials of the MC and the PPCB to take stringent action against gaushalas and dairies, both within and outside the MC’s jurisdiction, that failed to properly manage cow dung. Last month, the Municipal Corporation officials claimed to have issued notices to dairy owners, instructing them to close 13 points in various areas where untreated dairy waste was being discharged into Buddha Nullah. However, untreated waste from dairies continues to flow into the Barewal drain and Buddha Nullah.

Environmental activist CM Lakhanpal expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the haphazard dumping of dairy waste in Barewal drain, which eventually merges with Buddha Dariya (Buddha Nullah), was highlighted during their ongoing campaign for environmental protection. Despite multiple appeals, the MC and PPCB have failed to take decisive action to address these violations. Lakhanpal emphasised the responsibility of these departments to prevent such violations, urging dairy owners to manage waste properly according to norms.

In response to waterlogging and overflowing sewers on Panj Peer Road, the MC previously implemented a system to drain accumulated water into the nearby Barewal drain. “The Barewal drain faces blockages at multiple locations within the Dairy Complex on Hambran Road, primarily due to the ongoing practice of dumping cow dung. However, the relevant authorities have not effectively addressed the issue of unauthorised disposal of untreated dairy waste into the drain. Although the drain underwent cleaning as a mere formality in anticipation of the rainy season, no substantial measures are being implemented to prevent violators from continuing to dump dairy waste into it,” a resident of Panj Peer Road said.

In June of this year, the Municipal Corporation issued fines of Rs 5,000 each against a number of dairy owners for allegedly dumping cow dung in sewer lines or open spaces. Officials had announced that the MC had allocated four acres of land in Balloke Sewer Treatment Plant (STP) for cow dung disposal. Despite these measures, the Barewal drain in the Dairy complex remains filled with cow dung, and the practice persists without any checks. An official of MC said, “The Irrigation Department had handed over the maintenance of this drain to MC in the past.”

Notably, the construction of effluent treatment plants for dairy complexes on Tajpur Road and Hambran Road is in progress. MC’s Superintending Engineer concerned could not be reached for comment.

