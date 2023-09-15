Medical camp at AS College, Khanna

Tribune News Service

Doraha: The Community Development Cell of AS College in Khanna organised a medical camp in collaboration with the NSS wing for skin and eye ailments. As many as 185 students and 31 staff members attended the camp. Dr Harpal Singh Bhatti, Convener, Community Development Cell, said two renowned specialists from the Jerath Eye and Skin Hospital at Samrala — Dr Richa Jerath (MD in skin) and Dr Aditya Jerath (MS in ophthalmology) — provided consultation and free medicines to the patients. Principal Dr RS Jhanji welcomed the guests. OC

Urdu centre opens at SCD college

Ludhiana: The Punjab Urdu Academy has started an Urdu Training Centre at the local SCD Government College for boys. People interested in learning the language can get free training at the centre. DC Surabhi Malik said the classes would be held between 3 pm and 4 pm during a six-month training programme. Also, there is no age bar for interested candidates, who can contact academy officials on phone numbers - 01675-252625, 9872398397, and 8557877671.

SAV Jain College students excel

Students of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College have excelled in the MCom Semester IV examinations. Muskaan Nehra scored 87.17 per cent marks and bagged the fourth position in the Panjab University merit list. Meenal Jain secured the 10th position in the university list with 86.1 per cent while Riya stood third within the college with 84.25 per cent. Principal Dr Sandeep Kumar congratulated the students.

Suicide prevention day observed

The NCC unit of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management organised a Nukkad Natak in collaboration with the Rangmanch Society to observe World Suicide Prevention Day. The street play was aimed at raising awareness about the importance of mental health and suicide prevention. It highlighted the contemporary issues affecting the mental well-being of Gen-Z population. Col Praveen Dhiman, Commanding Officer, 19 Pb Bn, appreciated the students for their performance.

Hindi Diwas at BCM College

BCM College celebrated Hindi Diwas with great enthusiasm. The celebrations began with the recital of Gayatri Mantra. Dr Sangeeta, Head of the Hindi Department, highlighted the historical perspective of Hindi Diwas and its relevance in present times. New students of 2023-24 session gave PowerPoint presentations, recited poems and sung songs.

RGC Hindi Sahitya Sabha holds event

The Hindi Sahitya Sabha of Ramgarhia Girls College celebrated Hindi Diwas on the campus. Officiating Principal Prof Jaspaul Kaur was the chief guest on the occasion. The Department of Hindi conducted various activities like poem recitation, slogan writing, Hindi quotes and declamation contest. Prof Mandeep Kaur talked about the importance of the language.

Principals’ meet

A meeting of principals and representatives of the colleges of education of Panjab University, Chandigarh, Zone B, was held at Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana. It was held under the guidance of Dr Satwant Kaur, convener, Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival of Zone-B (Education Colleges). The Malwa college will host the festival this year from October 15 to October 18 on the theme — One Earth, One Family, One Future. TNS

Poem recitation at Police DAV School

Ludhiana: Students of Class II participated in a poem recitation activity organised by the Sanitation Club of Police DAV Public School, Ludhiana, on Thursday. They enthusiastically recited the poem composed by teachers. They were told about different coloured dustbins for discarding dry and wet waste. Principal Dr Anu Verma applauded students and teachers for their efforts.