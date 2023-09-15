 Medical camp at AS College, Khanna : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Medical camp at AS College, Khanna
Campus Notes

Medical camp at AS College, Khanna

Medical camp at AS College, Khanna


Tribune News Service

Doraha: The Community Development Cell of AS College in Khanna organised a medical camp in collaboration with the NSS wing for skin and eye ailments. As many as 185 students and 31 staff members attended the camp. Dr Harpal Singh Bhatti, Convener, Community Development Cell, said two renowned specialists from the Jerath Eye and Skin Hospital at Samrala — Dr Richa Jerath (MD in skin) and Dr Aditya Jerath (MS in ophthalmology) — provided consultation and free medicines to the patients. Principal Dr RS Jhanji welcomed the guests. OC

Urdu centre opens at SCD college

Ludhiana: The Punjab Urdu Academy has started an Urdu Training Centre at the local SCD Government College for boys. People interested in learning the language can get free training at the centre. DC Surabhi Malik said the classes would be held between 3 pm and 4 pm during a six-month training programme. Also, there is no age bar for interested candidates, who can contact academy officials on phone numbers - 01675-252625, 9872398397, and 8557877671.

SAV Jain College students excel

Students of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College have excelled in the MCom Semester IV examinations. Muskaan Nehra scored 87.17 per cent marks and bagged the fourth position in the Panjab University merit list. Meenal Jain secured the 10th position in the university list with 86.1 per cent while Riya stood third within the college with 84.25 per cent. Principal Dr Sandeep Kumar congratulated the students.

Suicide prevention day observed

The NCC unit of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management organised a Nukkad Natak in collaboration with the Rangmanch Society to observe World Suicide Prevention Day. The street play was aimed at raising awareness about the importance of mental health and suicide prevention. It highlighted the contemporary issues affecting the mental well-being of Gen-Z population. Col Praveen Dhiman, Commanding Officer, 19 Pb Bn, appreciated the students for their performance.

Hindi Diwas at BCM College

BCM College celebrated Hindi Diwas with great enthusiasm. The celebrations began with the recital of Gayatri Mantra. Dr Sangeeta, Head of the Hindi Department, highlighted the historical perspective of Hindi Diwas and its relevance in present times. New students of 2023-24 session gave PowerPoint presentations, recited poems and sung songs.

RGC Hindi Sahitya Sabha holds event

The Hindi Sahitya Sabha of Ramgarhia Girls College celebrated Hindi Diwas on the campus. Officiating Principal Prof Jaspaul Kaur was the chief guest on the occasion. The Department of Hindi conducted various activities like poem recitation, slogan writing, Hindi quotes and declamation contest. Prof Mandeep Kaur talked about the importance of the language.

Principals’ meet

A meeting of principals and representatives of the colleges of education of Panjab University, Chandigarh, Zone B, was held at Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana. It was held under the guidance of Dr Satwant Kaur, convener, Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival of Zone-B (Education Colleges). The Malwa college will host the festival this year from October 15 to October 18 on the theme — One Earth, One Family, One Future. TNS

Poem recitation at Police DAV School

Ludhiana: Students of Class II participated in a poem recitation activity organised by the Sanitation Club of Police DAV Public School, Ludhiana, on Thursday. They enthusiastically recited the poem composed by teachers. They were told about different coloured dustbins for discarding dry and wet waste. Principal Dr Anu Verma applauded students and teachers for their efforts.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

3
Patiala

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

4
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

5
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

6
J & K

Anantnag encounter: Two militants trapped day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed

7
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

8
J & K

Local Uzair Khan among 2 LeT militants involved in killing of Army officers, DSP in Kashmir: Police

9
J & K

Martyred J-K Police officer's father overcomes grief to salute his son

10
India

India calls for action after video shows US cop laughing over Andhra Pradesh student's death

Don't Miss

View All
Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Top News

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM Modi

Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

Opposition’s INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub Baramulla district

SC amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections

Supreme Court amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police

School office set afire by miscreants in Tarn Taran

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Chandigarh Administration can take decision on share-wise property

Get passport application processed on doorstep

Admn convinces GMCH JRs, strike called off

Fake encounter: 3 former Punjab Police officers get life term for killing three

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Nominations close for DU students’ union poll

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

Punjabi University’s prof thrashed over girl student’s death

Punjabi University’s professor thrashed over girl student’s death

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced