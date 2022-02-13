Meenakshi campaigns for Gill BJP candidate

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 12
Accusing the Congress and the SAD for dragging Punjab from number one in development to 23rd position in the nation, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi called upon residents of the region to support candidates launched by BJP and its allies for retaining the glory of the state.
While addressing a rally in support of BJP candidate Sucha Ram Ladhar, she said the economy of the state had shattered due to defective and corrupt policies of the successive governments led by the Congress and the SAD.
“When I was a student I used to feel proud of my state Punjab as the the state was in the top in various fields. Unfortunately, the Congress and the SAD have dragged the state to number 23 and if you wish to prevent its further deterioration, you must vote and support BJP candidate Ladhar and help form a people-friendly government,” said Lekhi.
Recollecting development works done by the Centre in the state, she claimed that the total length of roads in the state had increased from 1,114 km in 2014 to 4,162 km in 2022. —
