Minority panel chairman meets victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Ludhiana, December 24

Members of the Danga Peerat Welfare Association (Punjab) submitted a memorandum to the Minority Commission of India Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura, pressing the demands of the families of those affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The commission chairman had come to meet the 1984 riots victims on Saturday evening.

Surjeet Singh, president of the association, said they have submitted a memorandum of the demands of the families of the victims to the commission chairman. He said as per the directions of the Punjab & Haryana High Court, the government was supposed to allot housing to every bonafide riot victim. However, many riot victims have not been assigned dwelling, he said, alleging that the state government is not following court orders. He added that a significant number of those affected by the riots were yet to be allocated commercial booths. He also urged that directives should be issued to the chief secretary and other Punjab Government officials to ensure the allocation of commercial booths, enabling the victims to earn a livelihood in a dignified manner.

They have also called for an investigation into the cancellation of approximately 150 red cards of the victims by the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner. The members called for an additional allocation of Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the victims. They also highlighted that there are 192 vacant flats in Mohali under GMADA, and this is an exact match with the number of riot victims in need of housing units. Consequently, they demanded that the GMADA authorities be instructed to allot these unoccupied flats to the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

The minority commission chairman assured that their dues will be given, as a detailed report from all the states has to be submitted to the government, on this issue till January 15. Justice will be given to the deserving, said the chairman.

