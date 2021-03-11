Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal raises issues of constituency with CM

Ludhiana, April 24
Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) on Saturday met the Chief Minister of Punjab and discussed most sensitive issues of his constituency with him. He sought the redress of the issues.
Giving details in this regard, Bhola said he raised various issues related to the constituency before the Chief Minister. He said a number of people are not getting electricity connections as they are unable to get ‘no objection certificate’ from the authorities concerned.
He said other major issues like hurdles in registration of properties, problems related to solid waste management and garbage dumpsite, Buddha Nullah, drugs menace and shortage of force at police stations were raised during the meeting with the CM. The CM has assured of early redress of the issues, Bhola said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs