Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal raises issues of constituency with CM

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) on Saturday met the Chief Minister of Punjab and discussed most sensitive issues of his constituency with him. He sought the redress of the issues.

Giving details in this regard, Bhola said he raised various issues related to the constituency before the Chief Minister. He said a number of people are not getting electricity connections as they are unable to get ‘no objection certificate’ from the authorities concerned.

He said other major issues like hurdles in registration of properties, problems related to solid waste management and garbage dumpsite, Buddha Nullah, drugs menace and shortage of force at police stations were raised during the meeting with the CM. The CM has assured of early redress of the issues, Bhola said.