MP Amar Singh urges Congress leaders to work in tandem

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot/ Payal, March 22

Fatehgarh Saheb MP and probable Congress nominee for the ensuing Lok Sabha election kicked off his campaign ahead of allotment of ticket by sensitising leaders and activists about the need of working in tandem and shunning differences, if any.

On the other hand, office-bearers of various wings of the party claimed that they would leave no stone unturned for ensuring victory of the official candidate of the party.

Professor Gurmukh Singh Gomi, president of social media wing (Payal); Deepak Sharma, Block President (Ahmedgdarh); Rakesh Shahi, president of Youth Wing (Ahmedgarh); Vikas Tandon, former president of Municipal Council (Ahmedgarh); Shiraj Mohammad, former president; and Sukhdarshan Joshi, president of Raikot Municipal Council, led activists of their respective areas in showing solidarity with Congress MP Dr Amar Singh.

Dr Singh argued that the fate of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections would be decided by the extent of harmony and solidarity among regional and local leaders. “Once declared an official nominee, I may not be able to visit every home or entity individually. Then you have to act as a bridge between the electorate, candidate and the party,” he said.

Recollecting a number of welfare projects launched through regional organisations under MNREGA, Dr Singh urged the Congress leaders and workers to coordinate with beneficiaries of projects forfor seeking their support in the elections.

