MP announces Rs 25L grant for DBA

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 29

Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu announced a grant of Rs 25 lakh for District Bar Association (DBA), Ludhiana, for the welfare of the legal fraternity.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lok Sabha MP said he has had a strong bond with the legal fraternity of the city since long. That is the reason that whenever he gets time, he comes here to meet them, he added. He said Ludhiana’s was the largest district bar association in North India and there was a dire need to provide modern facilities to its members.

Earlier, he was welcomed by DBA president Chetan Verma and other office-bearers.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu, district congress president Sanjay Talwar, former MLA Surinder Dawar, Mamta Ashu, the wife of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, were also present on the occasion.