MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

Congress terms it as diktat of AAP, says it’s misusing state police machinery

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

MP Ravneet Singh Bittu under house arrest at his official residence near Rose Garden in Ludhiana on Tuesday. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 13

Member of Parliament (MP), Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, was put under house arrest at his official residence near Rose Garden by the Ludhiana police this morning. High drama took place as the Congress leaders in a large number gathered outside his residence.

The police cited the reason of the MP’s house arrest as preventive action, suspecting some law and order problem if he moves out of the residence. However, the Congress leadership termed it a diktat of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Heavy police force was deployed outside the MP’s residence. Bittu also lambasted police officials and asked them to explain the reason of putting him under house arrest.

Paramilitary force deployed outside the MP’s house.

ACP, Civil Lines, Jatin Bansal, said it was a preventive action by the police as per directions of senior police officials and after almost four hours, police force was withdrawn from the MP’s house after the issue gets resolved.

The state was under emergency-like situation under the regime of the AAP government as the Ludhiana police cordoned off his residence and sealed the complete residential area, restricted his movement, MP Bittu said, adding that the police machinery was being misused for targeting political opponents. It’s undemocratic and against his right to freedom as a citizen of the country.

“As a member of Parliament I have right to visit Smart City projects and attend various meetings. How can they stop me using the police force. Why I was put under house arrest and my family members were not allowed to move out? Does law-enforcing agencies of the state consider me as an anti-national or I am indulging in any unlawful activity. The Ludhiana police have to answer,” the MP said.

Bittu questioned that he along with Sanjay Talwar, district Congress president, were going to oversee a few projects which were initiated by the Congress government and then completed also in the previous Congress-led government in the state. What is wrong if we were going to have a look on those projects. Why present political masters of Ludhiana are afraid if they are just visiting the projects to oversee.

Talwar, also a former Ludhiana East MLA, said he and Bittu were supposed to visit the newly-constructed Shaheed Udham Singh community centre on Chandigarh Road but were stopped from moving out of the house. They were not going to inaugurate any project rather, were only paying a visit.

Meanwhile, Bittu also lambasted the police officials who were present at his house and he also shared videos of the same on his social media accounts.

MP Bittu and former Congress MLA Talwar had categorically denied that they were not going to inaugurate Shaheed Udhampur Singh Community Centre near Vardhman mill rather they were only going to pay a visit. However, a message sent by the media team of District Congress Committee chief Sanjay Talwar (which is with The Tribune) clearly states: “The community centre built in the name of Shaheed Udham Singh on an area of approximately 2 acres at a cost of approximately Rs 5 crore on Chandigarh Road, behind Vardhman Mill, was to be inaugurated today at 12 noon by MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and president of the District Congress Committee (Urban), Ludhiana, Sanjay Talwar and it will be dedicated to the people of the constituency. You must attend the event.”

AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi said MP Ravneet Singh Bittu created a drama because parliament elections are round the corner and he wanted to gain mileage. It is his strategy as after winning the elections he would not face the public for four years and in the fifth year, during the election period, he starts public appearances. But now, voters are wise and they will not fall in his trap.

Ravneet Bittu, Talwar deny project inauguration speculations, Cong’s invite other way around

MP Bittu and former Congress MLA Sanjay Talwar had categorically denied that they were not going to inaugurate Shaheed Udhampur Singh community centre near Vardhman Mill rather they were only going to pay a visit. However, a message sent by the media team of District Congress Committee chief Sanjay Talwar clearly states the duo will inaugurate it on Tuesday.

Bittu creating drama due to elections: MLA

AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi said MP Ravneet Singh Bittu created a drama because parliament elections are round the corner and he wanted to gain mileage.

#Congress #Ravneet Bittu


