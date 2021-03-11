Nankana Public School, Chachrari centre enter semis

Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, May 26
Nankana Sahib Public School (NSPS) of Rampur Chhanna (Amargarh) and Chachrari Hockey Centre recorded victories in the quarterfinals in the sub-junior section in the ongoing Olympian Prithipal Singh Seven-a-Side Hockey League at Jarkhar village on Wednesday.
OLYMPIAN PRITHIPAL SINGH SEVEN-A-SIDE HOCKEY LEAGUE
Similarly, in the senior section, in the matches played on AstroTurf under floodlights, Kila Raipur and Batch Mate Club of Sahnewal came out triumphant in their respective quarterfinals to secure berths in the last four stage.
In the sub-junior category, NSPS, Rampur Chhanna edged out Jatana Hockey Centre 5-4 in a tie breaker since the match was tied 2-2 during the regular period while Chachrari Hockey Centre beat Eknoor Academy 4-0.
Jarkhar Hockey Academy and Rampur Hockey Centre, Doraha had already qualified for the semi final.
In the senior section, in the first quarterfinal, Kila Raipur survived a scare against Jatana Hockey Club before romping home victorious 9-8. Navtej Singh, Sarbjot Singh and Sukhwant Singh were the main architects of Kila Raipur win, chipping in with three goals each.
The second quarterfinal was played between Batch Mate Club, Sahnewal and Rampur Hockey Centre in which the former emerged winners 6-2. Rajvir Singh and Manpreet Singh scored a hat-trick each to steer their side into the semis.
In the senior section, Jarkhar Hockey Academy and Chachrari Hockey Centre are the other two teams which made it to the semis.
Harjeet Singh Gill, Chief Engineer, Central Zone, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana along with Nirmal Singh Jaura, Director, Youth Welfare, Punjab Agricultural University and Ravinder Singh Rangoowal were guests of honour of the day. The organisers thanked the guests and honoured them.
Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, chief organiser, said semi finals will be played on May 28 and the two finals are slated for Sunday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir
10 militants killed in 3 days
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...
US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...
Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools
Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children