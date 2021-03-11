Nankana Public School, Chachrari centre enter semis

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 26

Nankana Sahib Public School (NSPS) of Rampur Chhanna (Amargarh) and Chachrari Hockey Centre recorded victories in the quarterfinals in the sub-junior section in the ongoing Olympian Prithipal Singh Seven-a-Side Hockey League at Jarkhar village on Wednesday.

OLYMPIAN PRITHIPAL SINGH SEVEN-A-SIDE HOCKEY LEAGUE

Similarly, in the senior section, in the matches played on AstroTurf under floodlights, Kila Raipur and Batch Mate Club of Sahnewal came out triumphant in their respective quarterfinals to secure berths in the last four stage.

In the sub-junior category, NSPS, Rampur Chhanna edged out Jatana Hockey Centre 5-4 in a tie breaker since the match was tied 2-2 during the regular period while Chachrari Hockey Centre beat Eknoor Academy 4-0.

Jarkhar Hockey Academy and Rampur Hockey Centre, Doraha had already qualified for the semi final.

In the senior section, in the first quarterfinal, Kila Raipur survived a scare against Jatana Hockey Club before romping home victorious 9-8. Navtej Singh, Sarbjot Singh and Sukhwant Singh were the main architects of Kila Raipur win, chipping in with three goals each.

The second quarterfinal was played between Batch Mate Club, Sahnewal and Rampur Hockey Centre in which the former emerged winners 6-2. Rajvir Singh and Manpreet Singh scored a hat-trick each to steer their side into the semis.

In the senior section, Jarkhar Hockey Academy and Chachrari Hockey Centre are the other two teams which made it to the semis.

Harjeet Singh Gill, Chief Engineer, Central Zone, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana along with Nirmal Singh Jaura, Director, Youth Welfare, Punjab Agricultural University and Ravinder Singh Rangoowal were guests of honour of the day. The organisers thanked the guests and honoured them.

Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, chief organiser, said semi finals will be played on May 28 and the two finals are slated for Sunday.