National seminar at Doraha College of Education

Our Correspondent

Doraha, March 27

The two-day national seminar on ‘Social and Cultural Chaos: Where are We Heading?’ was held at Doraha College of Education. Dr Sandeep Sawhney, principal, said the seminar was sponsored by Indian Council of Social Science Research, Panjab University, Chandigarh. Neshla, professor, Kurukshetra University, delivered the keynote address. The seminar had a number of sub-themes such as fading family relations from the society, double income - no kids, artificial intelligence, women are not born weak - they are made weak, whither modern youth, drugs - a lingering curse, flying for greener pastures, etc. Resource persons from across Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir were invited for the seminar. Dr Sushanta Panda from University of Jammu; Dr Jasvir Chahal from Sikh World University; Dr Simran Kang from PAU: Tarlok Bandhu from Muktsar; Dr Navneet Arora from UILS, Panjab University; Mr Ajay Khosla from Abohar and Jeesu, CDOE, Chandigarh, were the resource persons sharing their thoughts on the sub-themes. Satvinderpal Kaur, Chairperson, Department of Education, Panjab University, was the chief guest for the valedictory ceremony.

Around 100 papers were presented during the technical sessions of the seminar.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra #Kurukshetra University #Panjab University Chandigarh