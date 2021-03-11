National seminar on Pash's poetry

Ludhiana: The School of Humanities and Physical Education, CT University, in association with the Sahit Academy, Delhi, organised a one-day national seminar on “Contemporary relevance of Pash”. The keynote address was delivered by Prof Bhiminder Singh. He said Pash’s poetry was gaining significance. “He expresses the desires of an incomplete human. He is a poet of the people and represents the downtrodden,” he said.
Dental clinic centre inaugurated
GHG Khalsa Colleges, Gurusar Sadhar, Ludhiana, started a Satellite Dental Clinic Centre. The centre was inaugurated by Manjit Singh Gill, President of GHG Khalsa Colleges, and Paramjeet Kaur Pandher, Sardar Kartar Singh Sarabha Charitable Trust Chairperson. The dental centre’s objective is to provide dental check-up facilities to the community at nominal rates. The centre will provide primary dental care, which would help to resolve the dental problems among students and residents of the area. An MoU in this regard was signed by the management of the GHG Khalsa Colleges and Sardar Kartar Singh Sarabha Charitable Trust, Sarabha.
