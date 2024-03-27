Nepalese man hacks 65-yr-old father to death

Ludhiana, March 26
A man murdered his 65-year-old father by repeatedly hitting on his head with a brick.
Hearing the noise, local residents reached the scene and caught the suspect. Later, they handed over him to the police.
Kishan Bahadur, son-in-law of the deceased, Laxman Bahadur, told the police that his brother-in-law Suraj Bahadur used to fight with his father Laxman Bahadur over some issues. He and the victim had taken separate rooms on rent at Jiwan Nagar, Focal Point.
On March 24, Suraj had a fight with his father over some arguments. The matter escalated when he attacked Laxman Bahadur in the latter’s room. The suspect repeatedly hit on the head of the victim with a brick, which led to his death, he said.
After local residents heard the noise, they caught Suraj. They took the victim to a hospital but he died on the way. The Focal Point police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital. After formally arresting the suspect, a murder case was registered against him on Monday.
The police had informed relatives of the deceased, who was a native of Nepal. After the arrival of his kin from Nepal, the autopsy of the body would be conducted. The body had been kept at the Civil Hospital’s mortuary, said a police official.
SI Dalbir Singh said further investigation was launched in the case.
