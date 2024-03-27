Newborn found dead in drain at Kirpal Nagar

Ludhiana, March 26
The body of a newborn male child was found in the drain at Kirpal Nagar this morning.
As per information, a police volunteer after seeing the body in the drain, raised the alarm and informed the police. Officials from the Daresi police station reached the scene and started investigation.
Residents said when they noticed the body, they initially thought it could be some toy floating in the water in the drain. It could be the handiwork of some illegitimate couple. They demanded that the police should take speedy action against them.
The police sent the body to the Civil Hospital where his post-mortem examination would be conducted. The police are checking CCTV cameras installed in the area to get any clue about the suspects.
